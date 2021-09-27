Cellnex Telecom (OTCMKTS:CLLNY) Downgraded by Citigroup

Cellnex Telecom (OTCMKTS:CLLNY) was downgraded by investment analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cellnex Telecom in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Cellnex Telecom in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Cellnex Telecom in a research note on Friday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Cellnex Telecom in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cellnex Telecom in a research report on Monday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of CLLNY stock opened at $32.80 on Monday. Cellnex Telecom has a 1-year low of $23.84 and a 1-year high of $37.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.21.

Cellnex Telecom SA engages in the operation of wireless telecommunications and broadcasting infrastructures. Its business activities include rental of sites for telecom operators, broadcast infrastructure activity, and other network services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Spain, Italy, Netherlands, France, Switzerland, and Other Countries.

