Cenovus Energy (CVE) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Cenovus Energy (TSE: CVE) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

9/17/2021 – Cenovus Energy had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a C$16.00 price target on the stock.

9/16/2021 – Cenovus Energy had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

9/15/2021 – Cenovus Energy had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to C$15.50. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

9/9/2021 – Cenovus Energy had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$14.00 price target on the stock.

8/27/2021 – Cenovus Energy was given a new C$11.00 price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/17/2021 – Cenovus Energy had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a C$11.00 price target on the stock.

8/13/2021 – Cenovus Energy was given a new C$13.00 price target on by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/30/2021 – Cenovus Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$15.00 to C$16.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/30/2021 – Cenovus Energy had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$14.50 to C$15.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

7/30/2021 – Cenovus Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$13.50 to C$14.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

7/30/2021 – Cenovus Energy had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tudor Pickering. They now have a C$13.00 price target on the stock.

7/30/2021 – Cenovus Energy was given a new C$13.00 price target on by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/29/2021 – Cenovus Energy had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$20.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of TSE CVE opened at C$12.12 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$24.45 billion and a PE ratio of 275.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.93. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of C$4.15 and a 52-week high of C$12.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$10.50 and a 200 day moving average price of C$10.45.

Get Cenovus Energy Inc alerts:

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.35 by C($0.24). The company had revenue of C$10.58 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.018 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.55%.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

See Also: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.