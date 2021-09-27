Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $3.25 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.70% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Centrica is a top thirty FTSE100 company with growing energy businesses in the UK, North America and Europe. They secure and supply gas and electricity for millions of homes and businesses and offer a distinctive range of home energy solutions and low-carbon products and services. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Centrica from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Centrica in a research report on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Centrica in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Centrica from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a 55.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Centrica in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.13.

CPYYY stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.99. 19,774 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,810. Centrica has a 52 week low of $1.83 and a 52 week high of $3.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 1.38.

Centrica Company Profile

Centrica Plc engages in the provision of energy supply and services. The company was founded on March 16, 1995 and is headquartered in Windsor, the United Kingdom.

