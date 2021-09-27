Ceres Trading Down 2.6% Over Last Week (CERES)

Ceres (CURRENCY:CERES) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 27th. Ceres has a total market cap of $970,942.31 and $21,365.00 worth of Ceres was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ceres has traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ceres coin can currently be bought for approximately $130.80 or 0.00303113 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ceres alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002320 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002187 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.53 or 0.00066127 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.92 or 0.00101775 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.95 or 0.00138923 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43,299.52 or 1.00342843 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,042.20 or 0.07050042 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $329.15 or 0.00762776 BTC.

Ceres Coin Profile

Ceres’ total supply is 10,423 coins and its circulating supply is 7,423 coins. Ceres’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ceres Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ceres directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ceres should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ceres using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ceres Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ceres and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.