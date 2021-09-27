ChainX (PCX) Price Down 18.5% Over Last Week

ChainX (CURRENCY:PCX) traded down 13.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 27th. ChainX has a market capitalization of $49.47 million and $2.54 million worth of ChainX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ChainX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.40 or 0.00010309 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ChainX has traded down 18.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About ChainX

ChainX's official message board is medium.com/@chainx_org . The official website for ChainX is chainx.org . ChainX's official Twitter account is @chainx_org . The Reddit community for ChainX is /r/ChainX and the currency's Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainX transforms inter-chain assets in a unified way, and any chain can establish asset interoperability with all chains as long as it establishes a connection with ChainX. ChainX value user's mining power based on the market value of BTC, DOT, ETH, ERC20, EOS, and other assets that user cross-chain deposit in. There is no ICO and pre-mining. ChainX will try to make the validator scalable and civilization. ChainX will use the POS algorithm to establish the first blockchain network that can game for a long time. “

ChainX Coin Trading

