ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Stock Position Lessened by RHO Capital Partners Inc.

RHO Capital Partners Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,142,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 913,822 shares during the period. ChargePoint makes up 76.8% of RHO Capital Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. RHO Capital Partners Inc. owned 0.08% of ChargePoint worth $838,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of ChargePoint in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ChargePoint during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in ChargePoint during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in ChargePoint by 1,754.0% during the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

CHPT traded up $0.69 during trading on Monday, reaching $20.60. 313,345 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,274,641. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.64 and a 12-month high of $49.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.01.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). The company had revenue of $56.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.06 million. ChargePoint’s revenue was up 60.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($6.97) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CMO Colleen Jansen sold 5,634 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.99, for a total value of $180,231.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Q-Grg Vii (Cp) Investment Part sold 2,720,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $63,920,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,162,269 shares of company stock valued at $262,300,141 in the last three months. Insiders own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on ChargePoint from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. DA Davidson began coverage on ChargePoint in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ChargePoint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.73.

ChargePoint Profile

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

