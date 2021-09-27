Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) is Cloverfields Capital Group LP’s 6th Largest Position

Cloverfields Capital Group LP grew its stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 15.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,596 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Charter Communications makes up about 0.8% of Cloverfields Capital Group LP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Cloverfields Capital Group LP’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $2,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 1.3% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC grew its position in Charter Communications by 2.8% in the second quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in Charter Communications by 4.9% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. grew its position in Charter Communications by 0.4% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,632,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Charter Communications by 14.9% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications stock opened at $739.17 on Monday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $572.46 and a 1-year high of $825.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $135.88 billion, a PE ratio of 38.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $769.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $707.06.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.62 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 7.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 21.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Charter Communications news, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 7,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $764.94, for a total transaction of $5,548,874.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CHTR shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Charter Communications from $660.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Charter Communications from $780.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Charter Communications from $750.00 to $855.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Charter Communications in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $815.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on Charter Communications from $750.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Charter Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $808.86.

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

