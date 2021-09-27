ChartEx (CHART) Price Hits $0.0179

ChartEx (CURRENCY:CHART) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 27th. One ChartEx coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0179 or 0.00000042 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ChartEx has a total market capitalization of $358,524.94 and $13,395.00 worth of ChartEx was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ChartEx has traded 1.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ChartEx alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002337 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002171 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.98 or 0.00065358 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.16 or 0.00100824 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.05 or 0.00142597 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,688.82 or 0.99716066 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,967.49 or 0.06931710 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $319.28 or 0.00745792 BTC.

ChartEx Coin Profile

ChartEx’s launch date was May 25th, 2018. ChartEx’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. The official website for ChartEx is chartex.pro . ChartEx’s official Twitter account is @betonchart and its Facebook page is accessible here . ChartEx’s official message board is medium.com/@chartexpro

According to CryptoCompare, “Bet on Chart is a football betting platform powered by blockchain, where players can make in-play bets and follow the match at the same time. Every match is represented by a live chart, and the betting process is very similar to financial trading, players only need to predict where the chart is going to be within a certain time frame. BetOnChart (CHART) is an Ethereum-based token that serves as an in-game currency on the betting platform. “

ChartEx Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChartEx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChartEx should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ChartEx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ChartEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ChartEx and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.