Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $1.25 price objective on the medical research company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Check Cap Ltd. is a medical diagnostics company. The company is engaged in the development of an ingestible imaging capsule for the screening of colorectal cancer. Check Cap Ltd. is based in Mount Carmel, Israel. “

Get Check-Cap alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Check-Cap from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

NASDAQ:CHEK opened at $0.98 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.39. Check-Cap has a 52-week low of $0.24 and a 52-week high of $4.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.28 million, a PE ratio of -1.48 and a beta of -0.22.

Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Check-Cap will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Check-Cap in the first quarter worth about $108,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Check-Cap in the first quarter worth about $244,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Check-Cap in the first quarter worth about $560,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Check-Cap in the second quarter worth about $630,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Check-Cap in the second quarter worth about $3,346,000. Institutional investors own 10.93% of the company’s stock.

About Check-Cap

Check-Cap Ltd. is a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, which engages in the development of ingestible imaging capsule system for colorectal cancer screening. Its patented technology, C-Scan, is a patient-friendly preparation-free test designed to detect polyps before they may transform into cancer.

Featured Article: Dual Listing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Check-Cap (CHEK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Check-Cap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check-Cap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.