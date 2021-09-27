Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $1.25 price objective on the medical research company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Check Cap Ltd. is a medical diagnostics company. The company is engaged in the development of an ingestible imaging capsule for the screening of colorectal cancer. Check Cap Ltd. is based in Mount Carmel, Israel. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Check-Cap from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th.

NASDAQ CHEK opened at $0.98 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.39. Check-Cap has a twelve month low of $0.24 and a twelve month high of $4.49. The company has a market capitalization of $45.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.48 and a beta of -0.22.

Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Analysts expect that Check-Cap will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Check-Cap during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Check-Cap during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Check-Cap during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $560,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Check-Cap during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $630,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Check-Cap in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,346,000. 10.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Check-Cap Ltd. is a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, which engages in the development of ingestible imaging capsule system for colorectal cancer screening. Its patented technology, C-Scan, is a patient-friendly preparation-free test designed to detect polyps before they may transform into cancer.

