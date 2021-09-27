Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $132.55.

CHKP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $133.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ CHKP opened at $117.47 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.65. Check Point Software Technologies has a 12 month low of $109.07 and a 12 month high of $139.26.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $526.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.96 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 39.90% and a return on equity of 25.58%. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHKP. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 9.9% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 36,508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,088,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Fort L.P. increased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 13,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 36.4% during the first quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,423 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 12.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 202,485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,883,000 after purchasing an additional 22,799 shares during the period. Finally, QS Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 16.2% in the first quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 47,782 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,351,000 after purchasing an additional 6,663 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.37% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

