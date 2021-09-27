ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) Shares Gap Up to $18.20

Shares of ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $18.20, but opened at $18.99. ChemoCentryx shares last traded at $18.94, with a volume of 11,309 shares.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded ChemoCentryx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on ChemoCentryx from $79.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.88.

The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -10.28 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 5.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.40 and a 200-day moving average of $23.81.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.01). ChemoCentryx had a negative net margin of 568.54% and a negative return on equity of 33.17%. The business had revenue of $1.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 96.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that ChemoCentryx, Inc. will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in ChemoCentryx during the 1st quarter valued at about $271,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in ChemoCentryx by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,976,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $255,000,000 after acquiring an additional 171,898 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in ChemoCentryx by 1,443.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,966 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 3,709 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in ChemoCentryx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,990,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in ChemoCentryx by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 436,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,355,000 after acquiring an additional 33,148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

About ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI)

ChemoCentryx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company engages in the development and commercialization of medicines. It focuses on inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer. Its drug candidates such as Avacopan and CCX140, selectively blocks a specific chemoattractant receptor, leaving the rest of the immune system intact.

