Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 67.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,329 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,713 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $2,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter worth $31,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 7,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,608.22, for a total transaction of $12,540,899.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,346,847.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Boatwright sold 1,607 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,600.00, for a total value of $2,571,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,996,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,408 shares of company stock valued at $72,494,297. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CMG stock opened at $1,937.22 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $54.43 billion, a PE ratio of 94.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,172.29 and a 12 month high of $1,958.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,870.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,597.57.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The restaurant operator reported $7.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.52 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 8.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 25.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on CMG. Cowen lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,080.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Stephens raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,822.86.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

