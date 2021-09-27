CI Financial Corp. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (TSE:CIX)

CI Financial Corp. (TSE:CIX) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 28th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th.

Shares of TSE CIX traded up C$0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$26.36. 346,505 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 877,616. The firm has a market cap of C$5.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57. CI Financial has a twelve month low of C$14.91 and a twelve month high of C$26.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$24.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$22.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 214.03.

CI Financial (TSE:CIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.75 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$662.43 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that CI Financial will post 3.4200001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CIX. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of CI Financial to C$29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of CI Financial to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on CI Financial to C$31.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, CIBC upgraded CI Financial to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$28.00.

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

