CIBC Reaffirms Hold Rating for FirstService (TSE:FSV)

CIBC reissued their hold rating on shares of FirstService (TSE:FSV) (NASDAQ:FSV) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a C$191.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on FirstService to C$232.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on FirstService to C$239.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on FirstService to C$251.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FirstService presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$228.25.

Get FirstService alerts:

Shares of FirstService stock opened at C$241.50 on Friday. FirstService has a 1-year low of C$162.91 and a 1-year high of C$249.90. The company has a market capitalization of C$10.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 73.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$236.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$213.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.05, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

FirstService (TSE:FSV) (NASDAQ:FSV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported C$1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.79 by C$0.23. The business had revenue of C$1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$863.90 million. On average, research analysts expect that FirstService will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This is an increase from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th. FirstService’s payout ratio is presently 21.26%.

In other FirstService news, Senior Officer Jeremy Alan Rakusin sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$240.00, for a total transaction of C$168,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 206,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$49,584,000. Also, Director Frederick Reichheld sold 3,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$250.80, for a total value of C$928,461.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,567,007.60. Insiders sold a total of 8,702 shares of company stock worth $2,136,072 over the last three months.

FirstService Company Profile

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

Featured Article: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for FirstService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.