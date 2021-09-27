CIBC Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM)

CIBC reissued their outperform rating on shares of Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) in a research report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$15.00 price target on the mining company’s stock.

HBM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.60 to C$8.60 and set a na rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals to C$11.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from a sector perform spec overwgt rating to an outperform rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$14.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$12.71.

Shares of HBM opened at C$7.47 on Thursday. Hudbay Minerals has a twelve month low of C$5.16 and a twelve month high of C$11.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$7.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.60. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.95 billion and a PE ratio of -19.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.29.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The mining company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$496.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$485.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hudbay Minerals will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.13%. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3.98%.

About Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

