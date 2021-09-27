CIBC World Markets Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

CIBC World Markets Inc. cut its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 87.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 241,641 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $22,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. Oak Ridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 1st quarter worth $347,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Lam Research during the first quarter worth about $453,000. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in Lam Research by 14.9% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 992 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Lam Research by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,518,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.79, for a total transaction of $301,895.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $2,678,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LRCX opened at $612.48 on Monday. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $322.00 and a 1 year high of $673.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $608.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $614.08. The company has a market capitalization of $86.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 3.30.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.53 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 70.92% and a net margin of 26.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.78 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 33.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 27th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 19.09%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $790.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Lam Research from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $750.00 to $690.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Susquehanna downgraded shares of Lam Research from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $750.00 to $690.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $780.00 to $715.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $702.83.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

