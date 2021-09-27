CIBC World Markets Inc. Decreases Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

CIBC World Markets Inc. reduced its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 100,983 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 8,011 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $38,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GS. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

GS stock opened at $390.85 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $131.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $395.33 and its 200 day moving average is $369.92. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.52 and a 52 week high of $420.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.24 by $4.78. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 33.03%. The firm had revenue of $15.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 52.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. This is an increase from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 23.36%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GS. JMP Securities increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $493.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $370.00 target price on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $395.09.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

