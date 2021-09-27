CIBC World Markets Inc. Has $18.34 Million Stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,590 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,750 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $18,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 209.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,062,954 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $269,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396,465 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,042,414 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $657,733,000 after acquiring an additional 944,919 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,759,031 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $546,813,000 after acquiring an additional 728,870 shares in the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new position in The Allstate during the 1st quarter worth $77,730,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in The Allstate by 114.7% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 810,216 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $105,685,000 after purchasing an additional 432,854 shares during the last quarter. 75.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ALL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of The Allstate in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on The Allstate from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. lowered their target price on The Allstate from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Barclays raised their target price on The Allstate from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on The Allstate from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.62.

Shares of ALL opened at $130.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $132.45 and a 200-day moving average of $129.05. The company has a market cap of $38.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.86. The Allstate Co. has a one year low of $86.51 and a one year high of $140.00.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $10.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. The Allstate had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 8.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. Analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 16.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.00%.

The Allstate announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 4th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to repurchase up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About The Allstate

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

