CIBC World Markets Inc. Lowers Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

CIBC World Markets Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 460,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 268,336 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $36,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Insights Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 4,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 10,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 21,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 408,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,203,000 after purchasing an additional 34,162 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

EFA opened at $80.30 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.38. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $60.97 and a 12 month high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

