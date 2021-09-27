CIBC World Markets Inc. Raises Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 37,461 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,474 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $32,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 24,840.7% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,703,325 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,703,000 after acquiring an additional 2,692,486 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the second quarter valued at about $82,772,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in BlackRock by 206.3% during the first quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 160,838 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $121,272,000 after purchasing an additional 108,322 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 98.8% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 192,225 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $87,487,000 after purchasing an additional 95,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,785,000. 78.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BlackRock alerts:

In other BlackRock news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $877.24, for a total value of $1,847,467.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $884.50, for a total value of $154,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLK stock opened at $874.62 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $133.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $901.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $856.22. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $531.39 and a 12-month high of $959.89.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.33 by $0.70. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a $4.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.85%.

BLK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. UBS Group increased their price objective on BlackRock from $890.00 to $984.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on BlackRock from $773.00 to $803.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,011.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $975.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BlackRock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $953.31.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

Featured Story: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.