CIBC World Markets Inc. Sells 102,062 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

CIBC World Markets Inc. lessened its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 336,466 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 102,062 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $47,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Walmart by 2.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,061,853 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,700,522,000 after buying an additional 2,205,438 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 2.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,297,352 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,020,213,000 after purchasing an additional 573,176 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,884,021 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,885,866,000 after buying an additional 495,284 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.4% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,626,107 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,780,534,000 after acquiring an additional 411,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,640,620 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,641,562,000 after acquiring an additional 401,055 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $143.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $126.28 and a one year high of $153.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $399.23 billion, a PE ratio of 40.33, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.47.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $141 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.07 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 578,859 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.84, for a total transaction of $86,736,232.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.21, for a total value of $1,370,866.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,118,987 shares of company stock worth $2,162,036,158 over the last three months. 48.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WMT. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.17.

Walmart Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

