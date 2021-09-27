CIBC World Markets Inc. Sells 147 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

CIBC World Markets Inc. reduced its position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 117,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $27,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Moderna by 41.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,222,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,775,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427,704 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 884.9% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,612,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347,122 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 1st quarter valued at about $164,693,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 73.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,337,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,147,000 after purchasing an additional 993,175 shares during the period. Finally, Theleme Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 17.9% in the first quarter. Theleme Partners LLP now owns 6,302,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,254,000 after buying an additional 958,358 shares during the last quarter. 55.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $430.14 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $173.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $396.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $255.89. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.49 and a fifty-two week high of $497.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $6.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.01 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 49.79% and a return on equity of 88.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6457.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 29.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Moderna news, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $433.00, for a total value of $2,165,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $433.00, for a total transaction of $3,897,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 329,000 shares of company stock worth $117,458,920 over the last quarter. 19.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on MRNA shares. TheStreet cut shares of Moderna from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Moderna from $190.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $330.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Oppenheimer cut Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $205.21.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

