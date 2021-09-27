Citigroup Inc. Acquires 41,449 Shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,449 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Hilltop were worth $4,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hilltop by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Hilltop by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hilltop by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Hilltop by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 206,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,062,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Hilltop by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. 66.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Hilltop news, CEO Jerry Schaffner sold 30,000 shares of Hilltop stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total transaction of $990,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 22.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $31.89 target price (down from $35.00) on shares of Hilltop in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hilltop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Hilltop from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $31.89 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hilltop presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.13.

HTH stock opened at $32.73 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.96. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.03 and a 52-week high of $39.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.65.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $447.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.49 million. Hilltop had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 21.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.48%.

Hilltop Profile

Hilltop Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination and Insurance. The Banking segment includes business banking, personal banking, wealth and investment management. The Broker-Dealer segment includes the following lines of business: public finance, capital markets, retail, structured finance, clearing services and securities lending.

