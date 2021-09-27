Citigroup Inc. Has $4.29 Million Stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT)

Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) by 16.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 463,441 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,807 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock were worth $4,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 20.4% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 480,447 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,007,000 after acquiring an additional 81,259 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 6.3% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 240,501 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 14,201 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 18.7% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 351,445 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,253,000 after purchasing an additional 55,400 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 5.4% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 59,867 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 185.2% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 703,500 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,867,000 after purchasing an additional 456,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MBT stock opened at $9.92 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.99 and its 200-day moving average is $8.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.32, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.09. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has a 52 week low of $7.72 and a 52 week high of $10.08.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock had a return on equity of 213.52% and a net margin of 12.70%. As a group, analysts forecast that Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock

Mobile TeleSystems PJSC engages in the provision of mobile, fixed-line and digital services. It offers wireless Internet access and fixed voice, broadband, and pay-TV. The firm operates through the following segments: Russia Convergent, Moscow Fixed Line, Ukraine, MTS Bank and Other. The Russia Convergent segment represents the results of mobile and fixed line operations, which encompasses services rendered to customers across regions of Russia, including voice and data services, transmission, broadband, pay-TV and various value-added services and retail operations.

