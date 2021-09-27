Citigroup Inc. Has $4.48 Million Stake in Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS)

Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 163,269 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,873 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.23% of Arcus Biosciences worth $4,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. 56.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RCUS shares. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Arcus Biosciences from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arcus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.89.

Shares of NYSE RCUS opened at $35.97 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.08. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of -12.15 and a beta of 1.15. Arcus Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.69 and a twelve month high of $42.36.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $9.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.43 million. Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 34.30% and a negative net margin of 213.68%. Equities analysts forecast that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 30,634 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.18, for a total transaction of $1,077,704.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 19.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of immunotherapies. It competes in the segments of the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and other related markets that develop immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Terry J. Rosen and Juan Carlos Jaen in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, CA.

