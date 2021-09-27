Citigroup Inc. Has $4.56 Million Stake in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its position in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,962 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $4,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BYD. Melvin Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,648,000. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming in the 1st quarter valued at about $20,152,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming in the second quarter valued at about $19,561,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 210.2% in the first quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 292,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,253,000 after acquiring an additional 198,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,436,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,376,000 after acquiring an additional 198,237 shares during the last quarter. 64.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Keith Smith sold 70,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.92, for a total value of $4,078,610.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,226,958 shares in the company, valued at $71,065,407.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Stephen S. Thompson sold 11,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $719,155.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,419,721.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 112,380 shares of company stock valued at $6,523,966. 27.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BYD. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Boyd Gaming from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Boyd Gaming in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Truist lifted their target price on Boyd Gaming from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on Boyd Gaming from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Boyd Gaming currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.42.

Shares of NYSE:BYD opened at $64.29 on Monday. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 12-month low of $28.00 and a 12-month high of $71.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 21.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.30 and a 200-day moving average of $61.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.71. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 31.63% and a net margin of 11.49%. The company had revenue of $893.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $806.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.98) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 344.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinos that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

