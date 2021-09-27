Citigroup Inc. Has $4.61 Million Stock Holdings in Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX)

Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 297,277 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,038 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.29% of Heron Therapeutics worth $4,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,137,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $115,697,000 after acquiring an additional 250,378 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 98,569 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 4,171 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Heron Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Heron Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $838,000. Finally, Searle & CO. raised its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 47,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get Heron Therapeutics alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HRTX. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Heron Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of HRTX opened at $12.59 on Monday. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.10 and a 1 year high of $22.40. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.39.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $22.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.44 million. Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 107.65% and a negative net margin of 281.99%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Heron Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Heron Therapeutics Company Profile

Heron Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from cancer. Its products portfolio include SUSTOL, Cinvanti, HTX-011 and HTX-034. The company was founded in February 1983 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

See Also: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Heron Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heron Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.