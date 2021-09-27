Citigroup Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Citigroup Inc. cut its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,560 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.11% of National Storage Affiliates Trust worth $4,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NSA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 10.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,561,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $501,595,000 after buying an additional 1,203,726 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the first quarter worth about $34,001,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 147.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 991,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,576,000 after purchasing an additional 590,610 shares during the period. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,574,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,156,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,188,000 after purchasing an additional 177,275 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

Get National Storage Affiliates Trust alerts:

NSA stock opened at $55.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 1 year low of $31.94 and a 1 year high of $59.34. The firm has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.90 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.23.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.05). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 6.25%. On average, equities research analysts predict that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.91%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $48.50 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Truist raised their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Bank of America assumed coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, National Storage Affiliates Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.40.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

Recommended Story: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA).

Receive News & Ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.