Citigroup Inc. Trims Stock Position in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,103 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 12,291 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of First American Financial worth $4,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new position in shares of First American Financial during the first quarter worth $1,236,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 22.3% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 159,270 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,023,000 after purchasing an additional 29,094 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 287.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 114,826 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,505,000 after purchasing an additional 85,226 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of First American Financial during the second quarter worth $1,172,000. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 22.4% during the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 18,854 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 3,453 shares during the last quarter. 85.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FAF. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First American Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.43.

Shares of NYSE FAF opened at $67.55 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.08. First American Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $44.05 and a 52-week high of $71.88. The firm has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.21.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.46. First American Financial had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that First American Financial Co. will post 6.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. This is a positive change from First American Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. First American Financial’s payout ratio is presently 37.43%.

First American Financial Corp. operates as an insurance company. It provides title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. The company operates its business through the following segments: Title Insurance & Services and Specialty Insurance. The Title Insurance & Services segment provides title insurance, escrow, closing services and similar or related financial services domestically and internationally in connection with residential and commercial real estate transactions.

