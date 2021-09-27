Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Shares Purchased by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 130.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,795 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,708 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $2,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new position in Cloudflare in the 2nd quarter worth about $495,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Cloudflare by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,175,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Cloudflare by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 5,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Cloudflare by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 311,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,917,000 after acquiring an additional 65,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Cloudflare by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,016,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,604,000 after acquiring an additional 221,982 shares in the last quarter. 66.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.65, for a total value of $5,332,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $966,568.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 33,330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.69, for a total value of $4,489,217.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 789,790 shares of company stock valued at $92,684,534. 20.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NET. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cloudflare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. KGI Securities started coverage on Cloudflare in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. BTIG Research lowered Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $111.97 to $105.52 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer lowered Cloudflare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Cloudflare from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cloudflare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.13.

Shares of NYSE:NET opened at $130.36 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -289.68 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 5.72 and a quick ratio of 5.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $122.94 and its 200-day moving average is $97.59. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.26 and a 1 year high of $137.07.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.04. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 12.61% and a negative net margin of 25.63%. The business had revenue of $152.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.22 million. Analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

