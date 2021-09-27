Cloverfields Capital Group LP Boosts Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Cloverfields Capital Group LP raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,425 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Cloverfields Capital Group LP’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NVO. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 200.0% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 60.3% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 19,900.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the second quarter worth about $47,000. 5.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVO has been the topic of several research reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Shares of NVO opened at $100.70 on Monday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $63.22 and a 1-year high of $107.24. The stock has a market cap of $237.13 billion, a PE ratio of 32.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $4.50. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.17% and a return on equity of 72.72%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.21 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.5571 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.90%.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

