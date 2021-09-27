Cloverfields Capital Group LP Buys Shares of 15,623 T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Cloverfields Capital Group LP bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 15,623 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,263,000. T-Mobile US comprises about 0.7% of Cloverfields Capital Group LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Credit Agricole S A grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 74.1% in the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 357 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 86.3% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 367 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 38.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TMUS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday. Truist Securities increased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $175.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist increased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.92.

In other T-Mobile US news, EVP David A. Miller sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total value of $429,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total value of $2,852,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $129.43 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $161.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.48 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.56 and a 12-month high of $150.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.45.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $19.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.39 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 4.93%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

