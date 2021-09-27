Cloverfields Capital Group LP Sells 1,765 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Cloverfields Capital Group LP cut its position in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,294 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 1,765 shares during the quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $1,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 7.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 308,104 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $23,647,000 after buying an additional 22,070 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 36,966 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,453 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,344 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 17,082 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 3,748 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 7,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.35, for a total value of $662,287.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 12,412 shares of company stock worth $1,103,059 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STX opened at $85.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82, a P/E/G ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $87.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.22. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $46.92 and a 1 year high of $106.22.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The data storage provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.26. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 130.74%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.85%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. lifted their target price on Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Wedbush increased their target price on Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on Seagate Technology from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.39.

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

