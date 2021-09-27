CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Shares Purchased by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 198.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,362 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $4,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,472,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,504,942,000 after acquiring an additional 254,405 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,096,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $434,467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999,553 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,113,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $312,252,000 after acquiring an additional 124,757 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,195,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $256,868,000 after acquiring an additional 204,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,795,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $171,145,000 after acquiring an additional 952,241 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CMS opened at $60.76 on Monday. CMS Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $53.19 and a 1-year high of $67.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $17.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.07.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.16. CMS Energy had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. As a group, analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.17%.

In other CMS Energy news, CAO Glenn P. Barba sold 12,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.10, for a total transaction of $807,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total transaction of $49,911.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,181 shares of company stock worth $1,844,426 over the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CMS shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on CMS Energy from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Mizuho increased their target price on CMS Energy from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CMS Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

CMS Energy Profile

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

