Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.100-$0.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.190. The company issued revenue guidance of $112 million-$117 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $123.93 million.Cognyte Software also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.820-$0.820 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cognyte Software from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Cognyte Software in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $24.33 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Cognyte Software in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Cognyte Software from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cognyte Software has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.22.

Get Cognyte Software alerts:

Shares of CGNT opened at $21.40 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.78. Cognyte Software has a 52 week low of $21.36 and a 52 week high of $38.00.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The medical device company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $116.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.55 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Cognyte Software will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Cognyte Software in the second quarter worth about $2,400,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Cognyte Software during the second quarter worth about $513,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Cognyte Software during the second quarter worth about $84,000. 87.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cognyte Software

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides security analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. The company's open software fuses, analyzes, and visualizes disparate data sets for security organizations. It offers investigative analytics, operational intelligence analytics, and threat intelligence analytics solutions.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Receive News & Ratings for Cognyte Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognyte Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.