Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $227.25 Million

Equities analysts expect Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) to announce sales of $227.25 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Cohu’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $227.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $227.00 million. Cohu reported sales of $150.65 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 50.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cohu will report full-year sales of $899.95 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $897.30 million to $902.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $894.00 million, with estimates ranging from $877.00 million to $911.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cohu.

Get Cohu alerts:

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.17. Cohu had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 15.90%. The company had revenue of $244.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.00 million.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on COHU shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Cohu from $70.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Cohu from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Cohu from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Cohu in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cohu presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.33.

In other Cohu news, Director Andrew M. Caggia sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total value of $175,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Christopher Bohrson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total value of $30,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 94,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,847,438.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,333,270 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COHU. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cohu by 15.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,348,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $307,444,000 after purchasing an additional 988,991 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohu in the 1st quarter valued at $40,045,000. abrdn plc acquired a new stake in shares of Cohu in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,354,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cohu in the 1st quarter valued at $25,357,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Cohu by 130.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 903,902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,820,000 after acquiring an additional 511,642 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COHU stock traded up $0.36 on Monday, hitting $33.41. 230,539 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 608,297. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.89 and a 200 day moving average of $37.52. Cohu has a fifty-two week low of $16.97 and a fifty-two week high of $51.86.

Cohu Company Profile

Cohu, Inc engages in the provision of back-end semiconductor equipment and services. It offers test and handling capital equipment, interface products, and related services to the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing industries. It operates through the Semiconductor Test and Inspection; and Printed Circuit Board Test segments.

Featured Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cohu (COHU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cohu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.