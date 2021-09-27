Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Insider Paul Grewal Sells 41,287 Shares

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) insider Paul Grewal sold 41,287 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.21, for a total value of $9,876,263.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Paul Grewal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 31st, Paul Grewal sold 46,289 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.05, for a total value of $11,991,165.45.

Shares of COIN stock opened at $231.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $249.58. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $208.00 and a 1 year high of $429.54.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $6.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $4.16. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1040.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 13.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COIN. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,422,891,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,301,556,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Coinbase Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $859,736,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Coinbase Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $830,242,000. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new position in Coinbase Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $341,269,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on COIN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Coinbase Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Coinbase Global from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Redburn Partners began coverage on Coinbase Global in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James began coverage on Coinbase Global in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Coinbase Global from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $357.67.

About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

