Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Insider Paul Grewal Sells 41,287 Shares

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) insider Paul Grewal sold 41,287 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.21, for a total value of $9,876,263.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Paul Grewal also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, August 31st, Paul Grewal sold 46,289 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.05, for a total value of $11,991,165.45.
Shares of COIN stock opened at $231.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $249.58. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $208.00 and a 1 year high of $429.54.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COIN. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,422,891,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,301,556,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Coinbase Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $859,736,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Coinbase Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $830,242,000. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new position in Coinbase Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $341,269,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.26% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on COIN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Coinbase Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Coinbase Global from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Redburn Partners began coverage on Coinbase Global in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James began coverage on Coinbase Global in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Coinbase Global from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $357.67.
About Coinbase Global
Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.
See Also: What is the yield curve?
Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.