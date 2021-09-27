Collective (CO2) Achieves Market Cap of $259,357.91

Collective (CURRENCY:CO2) traded up 12.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 27th. Over the last week, Collective has traded down 17.8% against the US dollar. One Collective coin can currently be bought for $0.99 or 0.00002320 BTC on popular exchanges. Collective has a market capitalization of $259,357.91 and $299.00 worth of Collective was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002343 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.50 or 0.00055066 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002595 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002343 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $52.73 or 0.00123533 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00011705 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.62 or 0.00043623 BTC.

Collective Coin Profile

Collective (CRYPTO:CO2) is a coin. Collective’s total supply is 505,213 coins and its circulating supply is 261,918 coins. Collective’s official Twitter account is @InfoClimatecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “ClimateCoin aims to create a decentralized carbon credits portal. Carbon credits is a mechanism that will work as a compensation system balancing between new GHGs emissions and corresponding quantities of certified mitigations. Any entity can purchase these carbon credits to offset their duties regarding the GHGs emissions. ClimateCoin is an ERC-20 compliant token and will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Collective

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Collective directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Collective should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Collective using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

