Color Platform (CLR) Price Hits $0.0016 on Major Exchanges

Color Platform (CURRENCY:CLR) traded down 5.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. Color Platform has a total market capitalization of $219,656.15 and $19.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Color Platform coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Color Platform has traded 33% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,094.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $500.07 or 0.01160389 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $247.64 or 0.00574646 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $127.37 or 0.00295552 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001113 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.43 or 0.00042761 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003132 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000059 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Citadel.one (XCT) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000863 BTC.

About Color Platform

Color Platform is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 coins. The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Color Platform’s official message board is medium.com/colorsorg . The official website for Color Platform is color-platform.org/~colors/en . Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “There are many changes over Bitcoin which makes it not just another clone, one which includes using SHA3 instead of SHA2 or Scrypt. If compared to BTC, some significant changes have been done to basic system parameters. Transaction speed has increased by reducing the block generation rate down to 4 minutes and a total of 26 Million will be mined. “

Color Platform Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Color Platform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Color Platform should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Color Platform using one of the exchanges listed above.

