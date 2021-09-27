Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) Shares Gap Up to $45.84

Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $45.84, but opened at $47.49. Columbus McKinnon shares last traded at $47.37, with a volume of 1,026 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Columbus McKinnon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut Columbus McKinnon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.67.

Get Columbus McKinnon alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.71 and a 200-day moving average of $48.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 208.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $213.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.10 million. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 0.66%. Sell-side analysts predict that Columbus McKinnon Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.69%.

In other Columbus McKinnon news, VP Peter M. Mccormick sold 32,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.63, for a total transaction of $1,499,993.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 49,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,295,921.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Columbus McKinnon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Columbus McKinnon during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $193,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Columbus McKinnon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $282,000. 96.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO)

Columbus McKinnon Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of material handling products and systems. Its products include hoists, chain and rigging tools, digital power control and delivery systems, actuators and rotary unions, industrial cranes, and elevator application drive systems which are distributed through STAHL, Herc-Alloy, Magnetek, Duff-Norton, Pfaff, and other brands.

Featured Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Columbus McKinnon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbus McKinnon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.