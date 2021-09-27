Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $255.67 Million

Analysts expect Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) to report $255.67 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Commercial Vehicle Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $255.47 million and the highest estimate coming in at $255.87 million. Commercial Vehicle Group reported sales of $187.70 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 36.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Commercial Vehicle Group will report full year sales of $1.02 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Commercial Vehicle Group.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. Commercial Vehicle Group had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 1.50%. The business had revenue of $257.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.19 million.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CVGI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Commercial Vehicle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

In related news, CFO Christopher H. Bohnert acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.79 per share, for a total transaction of $26,370.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,570.31. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Harold C. Bevis bought 20,935 shares of Commercial Vehicle Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.90 per share, with a total value of $186,321.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVGI. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group during the second quarter worth $27,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group during the second quarter worth $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group during the first quarter worth $38,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group during the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group during the second quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVGI traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 180,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,338. The firm has a market cap of $319.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 3.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Commercial Vehicle Group has a 1 year low of $5.10 and a 1 year high of $13.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.26.

About Commercial Vehicle Group

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc engages in the manufacture, supply, and sale of cab related products and systems. It operates through Electrical Systems and Global Seating segments. The Electrical Systems segment includes electrical wire harnesses and panel assemblies, trim systems and components, cab structures and sleeper boxes, mirrors, wipers, and controls.

