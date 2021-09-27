Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 123 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 0.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,353 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $14,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Frontier Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

IDXX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $735.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $616.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $643.80.

Shares of IDXX opened at $679.64 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $678.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $598.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.54. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $364.58 and a 52-week high of $706.95.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $826.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.64 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 115.28% and a net margin of 23.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $687.22, for a total value of $1,546,245.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $678.00, for a total value of $187,128.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,886 shares of company stock worth $18,646,894 in the last three months. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

Featured Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.