Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 8,059 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 149,295 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,059 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $12,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Cpwm LLC boosted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 3,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. boosted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 5,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on OTIS shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $88.44 price objective (up previously from $84.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $88.44 price objective (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.10.

In related news, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 2,220 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total value of $194,116.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 1,597 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.80, for a total transaction of $140,216.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE OTIS opened at $84.86 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $89.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.90 and a beta of 0.85. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12-month low of $58.77 and a 12-month high of $92.84.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.30% and a negative return on equity of 37.04%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 38.10%.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

