Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 23,152 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $12,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 4,702.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 851,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,796,000 after purchasing an additional 833,900 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 604.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 709,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,144,000 after purchasing an additional 608,691 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,050,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 35.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,861,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $126,327,000 after purchasing an additional 483,116 shares during the period. Finally, Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the second quarter worth about $18,343,000.

Shares of ITB stock opened at $69.08 on Monday. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 12 month low of $31.19 and a 12 month high of $46.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.23.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

