Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 17,163 Shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 281,078 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,163 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 1.24% of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF worth $14,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,160,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,754,000 after purchasing an additional 36,295 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 506,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,065,000 after purchasing an additional 61,266 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 50,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 16,752 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 36,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 5,216 shares during the period. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 32,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period.

Shares of SDOG stock opened at $51.59 on Monday. ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF has a 1 year low of $36.68 and a 1 year high of $56.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.85.

