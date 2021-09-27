Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 8,063 Shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 501,860 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,063 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF were worth $12,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 52,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 136,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,346,000 after buying an additional 14,192 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 18,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 4,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000.

Get Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA PCEF opened at $24.18 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.09. Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF has a 12-month low of $19.71 and a 12-month high of $24.72.

PowerShares CEF Income Composite Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of funds included in the Index.

Recommended Story: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.