Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 199,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,479 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $15,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 98.2% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.71.

Shares of NYSE DD opened at $68.25 on Monday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.49 and a twelve month high of $87.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.20. The firm has a market cap of $35.70 billion, a PE ratio of 6.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.50.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.12. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 32.59%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Rose Lee sold 26,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total transaction of $1,966,937.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $75.94 per share, with a total value of $379,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Imaging, Nutrition & Biosciences, Transportation & Industrial, Safety & Construction, and Non-Core.

