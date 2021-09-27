Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $12.52 Million Stock Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,746 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $12,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PANW. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 31,877 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $11,828,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 128,716 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $41,454,000 after buying an additional 2,377 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 24,135 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $8,955,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 22,117 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $8,206,000 after buying an additional 4,006 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,123 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares during the period. 82.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PANW. Zacks Investment Research raised Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $386.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $515.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $506.13.

NYSE:PANW opened at $490.47 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $47.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.69 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $425.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $379.64. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $219.34 and a 1 year high of $495.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 17.08% and a negative net margin of 11.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.03, for a total value of $690,045.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Amit K. Singh sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.50, for a total value of $2,153,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,184 shares of company stock worth $20,813,424. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

