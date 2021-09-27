Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 28,625 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 324,530 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,625 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $13,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KHC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 22.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 654,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,358,000 after buying an additional 121,281 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 10,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 23,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG acquired a new stake in The Kraft Heinz during the 1st quarter valued at $307,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 16.1% in the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 26,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 3,650 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.25% of the company’s stock.

KHC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on The Kraft Heinz in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.90.

In other The Kraft Heinz news, insider Marcos Eloi Lima sold 41,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.44, for a total transaction of $1,527,892.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 191,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,982,632.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Kraft Heinz stock opened at $36.39 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.87. The Kraft Heinz Company has a one year low of $28.56 and a one year high of $44.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $44.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.12.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 8.20%. The firm had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

The Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

